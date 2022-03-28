2022 March 25 18:17

Erik Thun announces delivery of the next NaabsaMAX product tanker

The product tanker Thun Britain, with ”NAABSA” design - Not Always Afloat But Safely Aground - has been delivered and as of today, she is entering into a long-term agreement with UK based Geos Group Ltd., according to Erik Thun's release.

The “Thun Britain” is the second in a series of two ordered NaabsaMAX size tankers. In November 2020 the sister vessel “Thun Blyth”

was delivered and has since then been trading for Geos Group.

”With two high quality NaabsaMAX size tankers we can offer increased flexibility in this niche segment. These tankers have been built to the absolutely latest design, enabling Geos Group Ltd. and their clients access to the most efficient and sustainable transport solution available in this segment.“ – Joakim Lund, CCO, Thun Tankers BV.

Thun Britain is built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V. and was launched in Leer in the beginning of January 2022.