  The version for the print
  • 2022 March 24 15:29

    Rosrybolovstvo asks for 2-year extension of ship construction time under investment quota programme

    Rosrybolovstvo has established a working group on import substitution in construction of fishing ships

    Since the share of materials and equipment in construction of fishing ships under the programme of investment quotas makes 50%, Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency) has developed amendments into regulatory documents in the part of extending ship construction time by two years and submitted them to the federal executive authorities for approval. That issue was discussed at the meeting chaired by Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District.

    Besides, taking into account a considerable increase of the Central Bank’s the key interest rate and the need to continue the investment cycle, Rosrybolovstvo suggests providing fishery companies with subsidies on investment loans under Phase I of their projects on construction of ships under investment quota programme in 2022.

    “We believe that those measures will let us continue the investment cycle and proceed with the projects already commenced,” said Ilya Shestakov, head of Russian Federal Fisheries Agency.

    Together with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, USC and business community, Rosrybolovstvo has established a working group on import substitution in construction of fishing ships. Its purpose is to develop a list of alternative ship and fish processing equipment.

    The situation with supplies of foreign equipment and components will be analyzed to estimate the scope of equipment needed, consideration of localization possibilities, cost and subsidizing of redesigning.

    The Ministry of Industry and Trade and United Shipbuilding Corporation have been assigned to develop a detailed schedule on import substitution of ship units and components if supplies or replacement with alternatives is not possible.

    11 fish processing plants have been built under the “quotas for investment” programme. The programme covers the construction are 105 ships (64 fishing ships including 36 units for the Far East Basin and 28 units forth the Northern Basin, as well as 41 crab catchers). 8 units (6 fishing ships and 2 crab catchers have already been delivered. The construction of 70 ships including 32 crab catching ones is underway. 19 of them have been launched (including 2 crab catchers. Keel-laying of 13 ships including 1 crab-catcher is scheduled for 2022; 11 ships including three crab catchers – for 2023; three crab catchers – for 2024.

    Read more about the prospects of the “quotas for investment” programme in view of sanctions in IAA PortNews article >>>>

Другие новости по темам: sanctions, import substitution, shipbuilding, crab catchers, fishing ships  


