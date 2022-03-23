2022 March 23 10:23

The Port of Mackay throughput up 23% to 235,533 tonnes in February 2022

The Port of Mackay recorded 235,533 tonnes of trade in February. Mackay trade results are 23% above last year’s throughput for the same financial year to date period, totalling 2,443,600 tonnes, according to the company's release.



North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) CEO Nicolas Fertin said while increases have been recorded in grain, magnetite, fertilizer and molasses – break bulk trade continues to go from strength to strength at the port.

“A recent break bulk shipment saw the super-sized Höegh Trigger, with an impressive length of almost 200 metres, berth at the port on 9 February – carrying two, CAT 797 haul trucks bound for the Bowen Basin,” Mr Fertin said.

“The trucks, with a special target payload of 371 tonnes and gross power of 4,000 horsepower, were part of a shipment into the Port of Mackay that totalled 3,308 freight tonnes.



NQBP is a Queensland Government-owned corporation, which is also responsible for the strategic ports of Abbot Point, Hay Point and Weipa.