2022 March 15 09:32
Crude oil futures start falling
Oil prices fell by 4.57%-4.66%
As of 15 March 2022, 08:00 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 4.66% lower at $101.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 4.57% to $98.3 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are about 4.5% down amid expectation of demand decrease due to COVID-19 expansion in China.
