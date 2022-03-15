  • Home
  • 2022 March 15 09:32

    Crude oil futures start falling

    Oil prices fell by 4.57%-4.66%

    As of 15 March 2022, 08:00 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for May settlement were trading 4.66% lower at $101.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for April delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 4.57% to $98.3 a barrel.

    Crude oil prices are about 4.5% down amid expectation of demand decrease due to COVID-19 expansion in China.

2022 March 15

15:32 Kristian Mørch to step down as CEO of Odfjell SE
15:11 Keel-laying ceremony for floating dock ordered by Atomflot held at Kuzey Star Shipyard, Turkey
14:43 Alfa Laval PureSOx scrubbers employ efficient water cleaning on the world’s largest container vessel
14:20 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to invest in Marindows
13:56 Throughput of Yeisk port in 2M’2022 rose by 8.2%, year-on-year
13:32 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company accelerates its digital transformation using Marlink solutions
13:15 NYK to participate in research on evaluation of ship performance in actual seas
12:52 RS issued instructions for shipowners following IACS Council decision adopted on March 11, 2022
12:31 Fully autonomous ship framework obtains AiP from Classification Societies ClassNK and Bureau Veritas
12:11 HMM nominates Kyung-bae Kim for new CEO
11:43 Equinor to stop trading in Russian oil and oil products
11:13 Throughput of Russian seaports in 2M’2022 rose by 6.8% YoY (detalization)
11:13 Maersk ME4 service to call King Abdullah Port to support Saudi Arabia’s exporters
10:45 Temporary ban on grain and sugar exports introduced by RF Government
10:29 Global Ports announces changes to the Board of Directors
10:11 MABUX: Bunker prices may sharply decrease on Mar.15
09:32 Crude oil futures start falling
09:14 Baltic Dry Index as of March 14

2022 March 14

18:20 Bunker prices in seaports hit fresh all-time high
18:09 Bureau Veritas grants first type approval for wireless remote helm control systems to Sea Machines​​​​
17:25 Port of Helsinki issues an update on the COVID 19 impact
17:01 American Bureau of Shipping withdraws Class services to Russian vessels, assets and companies
17:00 Agenda of the ‘Arctic: Territory of Dialogue’ 6th International Arctic Forum to be discussed during Russia’s chairmanship of the Arctic Council
16:38 Port of Baku and EU joint project on creation of green and smart port complex completed
16:15 Maersk opens integrated cold chain facility in Houston
16:06 ICTSI adds yard equipment for Manila flagship
15:37 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 2M’2022 fell by 22% Y-o-Y
14:54 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 2M’2022 fell by 12.6% YoY
14:33 Port of Singapore throughput in 2M’2022 fell by 1.3% YoY
14:10 Sanmar Shipyards delivers two high speed pilot boats to Pakistan
13:58 Sovcomflot’s adjusted net profit totalled USD 61.1 million in 2021
13:29 Liepaja City Construction Board commissioned two new warehouses in the Port of Liepaja
13:06 Rīgas Brīvostas Flote to make significant investments in modernization of technical resources
13:01 ABS updates rules on RoRo vessels in response to fires
12:42 China announced constraints at Shenzhen port amid spreading COVID-19 outbreak
12:21 LNG Canada project site in Kitimat receives a critical piece of infrastructure
11:54 Oboronlogistics note significant increase in number of applications for cargo transportation by sea
11:35 HMM halts two Far East routes between South Korea and Russia
11:03 ABL introduces emiTr – emission tracking software for ports and harbours
10:30 MABUX: Bunker prices may rise on Mar.14
10:08 Major companies call for greater cooperation between the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany
10:02 International Association of Classification Societies withdraws RS’s membership
09:33 Crude oil futures fall amid demand decrease in Asia
09:21 Baltic Dry Index as of March 11
09:06 Port of Amsterdam publishes the Clean Shipping Vision
08:02 Rotterdam Port Authority to invest in the shore power system of Cruise Port Rotterdam

2022 March 13

16:14 Finnlines updates on suspension of traffic to Russia
15:35 ONE issues update on the operations in Russia and Ukraine
14:03 The Port of Duisburg ceases all business activity in Belarus
13:26 IMO Council decisions on Black Sea and Sea of Azov situation
12:58 Six сompanies form strategic alliance to develop Japan's first methanol-fueled domestic tanker

2022 March 12

15:21 Europe to South America East Coast Maersk to discontinue slot exchange on ECX
14:41 Solstad announces contract extension for CSV Normand Vision
13:21 Hapag-Lloyd to acquire container liner business of Africa specialist Deutsche Afrika-Linien
12:12 Construction kicks off of the new MSC Miami terminal, the largest in the United States
11:13 Austal Australia delivers 14th Guardian Class Patrol Boat
10:51 Aker Solutions secures extension of maintenance and modifications agreement from OKEA

2022 March 11

18:12 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
18:07 Lloyd’s Register withdraws services to Russia
17:44 APM Terminals to sell all shares in Russian firm Global Ports