2022 February 27 14:31

JAXPORT: Panelists to explore emerging supply chain trends during 2022 State of the Port address





The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) on February 25 announced panelists who will explore emerging supply chain trends and their impact on Northeast Florida during the 2022 State of the Port. The event is in-person with a virtual option.



Hosted by the Propeller Club – Port of Jacksonville, State of the Port is Tuesday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the University of North Florida’s Adam H. Herbert University Center in Jacksonville:

Mary Baer, Television News Anchor, News4Jax (Moderator)

Craig Mygatt: CEO, Ceres Terminals

Aundra Wallace: President, JAXUSA Partnership

Casey Gunnell: Group Vice President, Southeast Toyota Distributors

Sergio Sandrin: President, Aqua Gulf

Bobby Wein: Director of Strategic Planning, SSA Marine

Despite global supply chain upheaval, Jacksonville’s transportation ecosystem has continued to thrive. In a “Why Jax” panel discussion, experts representing businesses and organizations that have played a critical role in the growth and success of the region’s supply chain will explore the industry trends that position Jacksonville for success.



Discussion topics will include the significant public and private investments that are contributing to the growth of the region’s cargo handling capabilities, as well as major trends driving business in the port’s major trade lanes and cargo types.



JAXPORT CEO Eric Green will deliver a keynote address highlighting the port’s recent growth and the significant accomplishments on the horizon, including completion of harbor deepening through JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal in summer 2022.



The Propeller Club of the United States – Port of Jacksonville is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the maritime industry in the U.S. and abroad. The Jacksonville Propeller Club is the longest-running Propeller Club in the nation.