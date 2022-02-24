2022 February 24 17:59

Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure reports no damage to port infrastructure with most of ports closed in Ukraine

The statement is posted to the Ministry’s official Telegram channel



Most of Ukraine’s seaports are closed, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine said in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel.



According to information shared by the Ministry at 12 a.m., there is no damage to the port infrastructure.



“By this moment, most of ports are closed, we are coordinating with the military. There is no damage to the port infrastructure”, reads the Ministry’s statement.



Early in the morning on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special “special military operation” in Donbass and ordered forces into the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DNR and LNR).