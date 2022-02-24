2022 February 24 16:15

Damen Shipyards inks contract with ST Marine Support to supply a Multi Cat 3313 SD

The Harlingen, the Netherlands, based maritime services company ST Maine Support has signed a contract with Damen Shipyards for the delivery of a new Damen Multi Cat 3313 SD workboat. Based on the proven Multi Cat 3013, the 3313 is a new addition to Damen’s Multi Cat range and, while it has been developed specifically to meet the needs of ST Marine Support, the new design will be relevant to any operator looking for a multi-purpose vessel optimised for dredging operations in very shallow waters.



The 33-metre Multi Cat 3313 SD has a number of features that optimise it for ultra-shallow water dredging. The most significant of these is its ability to operate in depths down to 2.00 metres, an achievement even by Damen Multi Cat standards. The equipment package for this vessel includes substantial deck cranes fore and aft, anchor handling, towing and tugger winches, and a 40-tonne A-frame. The high quality accommodation sleeps nine personnel across four cabins. Three, fixed pitch propellers in Optima Ø 1600 mm nozzles deliver 25 tonnes of bollard pull and a speed of ten knots.



The initial build is currently underway at the Safe Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland, after which it will be moved to Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in the Netherlands to be completed and fitted out. The delivery is scheduled for March 2023.



The signing ceremony was held before Christmas with Rienk Switijnk and Vasco Tammes representing ST Marine Support, and Managing Director Jos van Woerkum and Commercial Director Jeroen van Woerkum from Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld.



“This new vessel takes our fleet to four Damen Multi Cats,” says Rienk Switijnk, “joining our existing two 3013 and one 3515 models. We have been very pleased with their performance and, with Damen willing to work with us to ensure that our latest addition will be uniquely suited for shallow water operations as well as a range of other duties, it was not a difficult decison to retun to them once again.”



The ST Marine Support Multi Cats operate mainly in Europe and Africa and, as well as supporting dredging work, they undertake other projects including cable laying and anchor handling.



“We are very pleased to be building another Multi Cat for ST Marine Support,” added Damen’s Jos van Woerkum. “We have been working together for 15 years now and the versatility of these vessels with their cranes, winches and ample deck space mean that they are a popular choice with charterers. We wish them every success.”