  Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel
  • 2022 February 24 18:05

    Euroseas announces new charter for its 1,439 TEU vessel

    Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced a new charter of its container vessel M/V “Aegean Express”.

    Specifically: • M/V “Aegean Express”, a 1,439 TEU vessel built in 1997, entered into a new time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of thirty-six and a maximum of thirty-nine months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $41,000. The new charter will commence in early April 2022, in direct continuation of the present charter of the vessel.

