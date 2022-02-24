  • Home
  2022 February 24 17:15

    The first cruiseship connected to the new shore power facility in the Port of Bergen

    Monday this week was a milestone for a more sustainable cruise tourism in Bergen. Then Viking Venus was connected to the new shore power facility for cruise ships in the Port of Bergen, and thus became the first ship to use the facility, according to the company's release.
     
    -This is a big day for the Port of Bergen, emphasized acting port director Ulrik Jørgensen when he was present during the connection at Skolten quai. When the cruise ships turn off the diesel engines and instead use electricity when they are at the quay, they contribute to cleaner air in Bergen, says Jørgensen.

