2022 February 24 14:40

“K” Line opens its first finished-vehicle terminal operation in Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) and Daito Corporation will launch “K” LINE Group’s first finished-vehicle terminal in Japan, at Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal from April 2022, according to the company's release.

“K” LINE Group leases the terminal from Yokohama Port Terminal Corporation (YPC) and operates it at Yokohama port, which handles one of the largest volumes of finished vehicles in Japan.

The terminal is capable of handling a wide variety of products, including new and used vehicles, construction machineries, and break-bulk cargoes, and can also be used as a transshipment base for finished vehicles to meet a variety of needs. Thus, the new terminal will contribute to optimize the handling of vehicles in Yokohama port as a whole by welcoming vessels other than those operated by “K” LINE.