2022 February 24 13:38

Garegin Tsaturov appointed as General Director of Pella JSC

Image source: Pella

Garegin Tsaturov has been appointed as General Director of Leningrad Shipyard “Pella” (Pella JSC), according to the Unified State Register of Legal Entities. The entry on appointment of Garegin Tsaturov as General Director of the shipbuilding complex was made on February 18.



It should be noted that Herbert Tsaturov is still registered as General Director of the shipyard.



Pell shipyard numbers four production facilities: two facilities in Otradnoye (Leningrad Region), Pella Sietas Werft in Germany and Morye shipyard in Feodosia (rented from the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation).



According to earlier media publications, NOREBO holding expressed its interest in acquiring one of Pella’s facilities. According to information obtained by IAA PortNews, the holding looks into establishment of a base for repair of its ships there.



Pella Shipyard based in Russia’s Leningrad region was founded in 1950. In 1992 Pella was privatized as Pella Holding Co. comprising the head office and several subsidiaries. The shipbuilding firm specializes in building tractor tugs with rated power of 1,000hp to 5,000hp, push boats, escort tugs, pilot boats and SAR boats for Russian customers and for foreign customers.

