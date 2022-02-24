2022 February 24 11:26

Russia suspends shipping in Azov Sea

Image source: Administration of Azov Sea Ports

The Russian Federation suspended shipping in the Sea of Azov from 4 a.m. (Moscow time) on February 24, IAA PortNews obtained confirmation from the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

According to a source in Rosmorrechflot, movement of commercial ships is suspended “until further notice” on orders of RF Defence Ministry.

Rosmorrechflot says that coastwise shipping in the Kerch Strait continues.

Early in the morning on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special “special military operation” in Donbass and ordered forces into the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DNR and LNR).