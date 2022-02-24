2022 February 24 11:49

Azov Sea Terminal to build grain terminal with annual capacity of 1.5 - 2 million tonnes by 2024

Image source: Rostov Region’s Ministry of Agriculture

Azov Sea Terminal LLC is implementing a project on construction of a multipurpose facility for handling grain and general cargo with annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes which can be later increased to 2 million tonnes, says press center of the Rostov Region’s Ministry of Agriculture.

The project launched in 2019 is being implemented phase by phase. The facility is to become fully operational by 2024.

Under the project, the investor is going to deepen berths to 4-5 meters thus allowing for accommodation of both river-going and sea-going ships. According to the project, the terminal will be able to handle ships of up to 5,000 tonnes in capacity.

Total investments into the project are estimated at RUB 3.3 billion. The project foresees generation of 150 jobs.

The project has obtained environmental approval. The documentation has been submitted to the Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise).

According to the statement, the project is aimed at building up exports in pursuance of the regional Strategy for social and economic development until 2030.