2022 February 24 10:47

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port invested RUB 52.1 million under its port infrastructure development programme of 2021

Image source: Taganrog Sea Commercial Port

In 2021, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC invested RUB 52.1 million under its programme on development of port infrastructure, the stevedore says in its press release.The company acquired a pump station for loading of ships with liquid food.Besides, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port purchased a system for heating tank cars with heavy fuel oil and developed pre-project documentation for a new liquid bulk terminal.Some of resources were spent for procurement of production equipment such as spreader bar with grips for movement of rails, coilhooks, fork for KALMAR loader, 5 cbm clampshell bucket for grain and and 6 cbm clampshell bucket for coal handling.TagSCP also implemented a project on installation of a heliostation of 33.5 kW.The company completed installation of an automatic utility metering system.In January-December 2021, TagSCP undertook a package of measures to enhance industrial safety while operating high-voltage equipment.To ensure fire safety, the port performed a complete reconstruction of its automatic fire-alarm system at storage facilities NoNo 1, 2/1, 2/2.

Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.