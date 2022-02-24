-
Taganrog Sea Commercial Port invested RUB 52.1 million under its port infrastructure development programme of 2021
The company acquired a pump station for loading of ships with liquid food.
Besides, Taganrog Sea Commercial Port purchased a system for heating tank cars with heavy fuel oil and developed pre-project documentation for a new liquid bulk terminal.
Some of resources were spent for procurement of production equipment such as spreader bar with grips for movement of rails, coilhooks, fork for KALMAR loader, 5 cbm clampshell bucket for grain and and 6 cbm clampshell bucket for coal handling.
TagSCP also implemented a project on installation of a heliostation of 33.5 kW.
The company completed installation of an automatic utility metering system.
In January-December 2021, TagSCP undertook a package of measures to enhance industrial safety while operating high-voltage equipment.
To ensure fire safety, the port performed a complete reconstruction of its automatic fire-alarm system at storage facilities NoNo 1, 2/1, 2/2.
Taganrog Sea Commercial Port JSC is a key stevedoring company operating at the port of Taganrog. The company operates at the port’s Berths No 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8.
