2022 February 24 10:18

Furuno receives LR AiP for its voyage data recorder digital twin

Furuno Hellas has been awarded Approval in Principle from LR for the HermAce voyage data recorder (VDR) digital twin and remote service as an alternative to onboard annual VDR performance testing. This is the first verification carried out by a classification society of a digital twin specifically designed for this purpose, according to LR's release.

LR’s verification and subsequent approval has been recognised by the Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator, allowing a pathway for the certification of HermAce VDR digital twin and remote service as an alternative to VDR annual performance testing (APT).

Following verification by LR, the new solution received Approval in Principle against “Digital Twin Approved”, the second stage of LR’s ShipRight Digital Compliance Framework, ensuring that elementary functions, capabilities and limitations of the digital twin were defined and evaluated. The solution, including the digital twin, was also qualified by Nettitude, the cyber security arm of LRQA, as having level three cyber security maturity in accordance with LR’s Cyber Security ShipRight procedure.

Furuno was previously awarded LR Digital Twin Ready certification for HermAce, the first time that the Digital Twin Ready certification was granted for a Digital Health Management (DHM) developer in the marine and offshore industry.





