2022 February 24 09:09

Brent Crude futures exceeded $102 a barrel

Oil prices rose by 4.4%-5%

As of 24 February 2022, 07:42 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 5% higher at $102 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 4.4% to $98.18 a barrel. WTI futures for April delivery rose by 4.4% to $96.1 a barrel.