2022 February 17 18:01

Throughput of port Primorsk in January 2022 rose by 19% Y-o-Y

Image source: Port of Primorsk



In January 2022, the port of Primorsk handled 52,275,100 tonnes of cargo, up 19%, year-on-year.

According to the Baltic Sea Ports Administration, handling of crude oil rose by 28%, year-on-year, to 3,697,300 tonnes, handling of oil products totaled 1,577,800 tonnes (+3%).

In 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 49,301,500 tonnes of cargo, down 19%, year-on-year.

In 2021, the port of Primorsk handled 52,998,500 tonnes of cargo, up 7%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea). The port occupies the territory of 252.268835 ha, the territory of its water area 32.26 square kilometers.

Within the port of Primorsk, there are two liquid bulk cargo terminals intended for crude oil and diesel fuel and a complex for handling of general cargo.