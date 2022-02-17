2022 February 17 14:51

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in January 2022

Photo by IAA PortNews 7%, year-on-year

In January 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.87 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 922,100 tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 55% to 787,800 tonnes.

In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 15% to 897,400 tonnes, handling of Ro-Ro cargo increased by 45% to 120,500 tonnes, dry loose cargo – up 9% to 13,100 tonnes including 17,300 tonnes of timber (-9%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 71% to 100 tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 7% to 169,670 TEUs.



In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.