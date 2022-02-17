-
2022 February 17 14:51
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg climbed by 4% in January 2022
The port’s container throughput rose by 7%, year-on-year
In January 2022, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 4.87 million tonnes of cargo (+4%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 5% to 922,100 tonnes, handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 55% to 787,800 tonnes.
In the reported period, handling of general cargo fell by 15% to 897,400 tonnes, handling of Ro-Ro cargo increased by 45% to 120,500 tonnes, dry loose cargo – up 9% to 13,100 tonnes including 17,300 tonnes of timber (-9%). Handling of cargoes carried by ferries dropped by 71% to 100 tonnes.
The port’s container throughput rose by 7% to 169,670 TEUs.
In 2021, the port handled 62.03 mln t of cargo, its container throughput totaled 2.04 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t,
2020
Throughput thou t, 2021
Throughput thou t, 2022
2022 vs 2021
Port of Saint-Petersburg
TOTAL:
4,706.8
4,682.4
4,877.5
104%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
449.3
507.3
787.8
155%
Ore
81.3
59.8
101.7
170%
Coal, coke
3.7
3.4
3.5
103%
Mineral fertilizers
355.4
433.0
656.2
152%
Other
8.9
11.0
26.4
up 2.4 times
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
30.9
12.0
13.1
109%
Grain
26.1
5.2
3.0
58%
Other
4.8
6.8
10.1
148%
TIMBER
11.3
19.0
17.3
91%
GENERAL CARGO including:
1,079.5
1,062.0
897.4
85%
Ferrous metal
536.5
599.9
461.3
77%
Non-ferrous metal
92.2
75.6
92.8
123%
Metal scrap
140.0
139.2
13.0
9%
Packaged
123.0
79.3
122.7
155%
Reefer
89.5
78.0
91.3
117%
including fish
10.0
20.8
25.2
121%
Other
98.3
90.1
116.4
129%
CONTAINERS
2,244.9
2,024.8
2,119.3
105%
Total teus
186,235
157,860
169,670
107%
including refrigerated containers:
21,205
20,224
23,446
116%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
0.1
0.3
0.1
29%
RO-RO
57.6
83.0
120.5
145%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
833.2
974.1
922.1
95%
Oil products
833.2
974.1
922.1
95%
