  • 2022 February 17 15:12

    Yang Ming to Launch China-Australia direct service “CA2”

    Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) has announced a new direct service connecting China and Australia. The CHINA-AUSTRALIA-2 SERVICE will set sail on 10 March 2022 (ETA Qingdao), according to the company's release.

    Deploying a fleet of six 3,500-3,900 TEU vessels, this new service is a joint operation with T. S. Lines Ltd., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd. and Sea Lead Shipping.

    The rotation of CA2 is Qingdao – Shanghai – Nansha – Shekou – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane - Qingdao.

    In addition to CA2 service, Yang Ming also provides other three loops covering China/ Southeast Asia markets:
    CAT :
    Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Kaohsiung – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane – Ningbo
    AA1 :
    LAEM CHABANG – Singapore – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore – LAEM CHABANG
    AA2 :
    Singapore – Port Kelang – Fremantle – Sydney – Melbourne – Adelaide – Fremantle – Singapore

