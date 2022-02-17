2022 February 17 15:12

Yang Ming to Launch China-Australia direct service “CA2”

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation (Yang Ming) has announced a new direct service connecting China and Australia. The CHINA-AUSTRALIA-2 SERVICE will set sail on 10 March 2022 (ETA Qingdao), according to the company's release.

Deploying a fleet of six 3,500-3,900 TEU vessels, this new service is a joint operation with T. S. Lines Ltd., Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd. and Sea Lead Shipping.

The rotation of CA2 is Qingdao – Shanghai – Nansha – Shekou – Sydney – Melbourne – Brisbane - Qingdao.

In addition to CA2 service, Yang Ming also provides other three loops covering China/ Southeast Asia markets:

CAT :

Ningbo – Shanghai – Shekou – Kaohsiung – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane – Ningbo

AA1 :

LAEM CHABANG – Singapore – Melbourne – Sydney – Brisbane – Singapore – LAEM CHABANG

AA2 :

Singapore – Port Kelang – Fremantle – Sydney – Melbourne – Adelaide – Fremantle – Singapore



