2022 February 17 14:20

Mastercraft Boat Company and Ilmor Marine announce the release of the world’s most powerful towboat engine

MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., and exclusive partner Ilmor Marine announced the release of the highest performing tow sports engine, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine. MasterCraft and Ilmor will preview the new engine at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.



For boaters looking for the most powerful ride, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine boasts 630 horsepower and 665 LB-FT of torque, the highest ever produced by a tow sports engine.

Incorporating years of experience perfecting the direct fuel injection delivery system with a build that meets the same quality standards as Ilmor’s race-winning IndyCar engines, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine offers unparalleled power and a noticeably smoother, quieter and more responsive ride.



Featuring a fully closed cooling system (including exhaust) and a four-star emissions rating, the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine will also be backed by a five-year/500-hour warranty and an award-winning service team.



Ilmor has been an active and respected marine powertrain manufacturer since 2002, and has been the exclusive engine supplier to MasterCraft Boat Company since 2011. The Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L Engine is scheduled to begin production in Spring 2022, and will replace the current 7.4L MPI model offering in MasterCraft’s 2023 model year boat lineup.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than four decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same – to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

About Ilmor:

Created in 1984, Ilmor Engineering, Inc. is a worldwide leader in high-performance powertrain engineering. Its championship heritage includes 21 Indianapolis 500 wins, two Formula One World Championships and three Powerboat P1 World Championships. Ilmor's facilities in Europe and the United States provide engineering and manufacturing expertise to the auto, motorcycle, aircraft and defense industries as well as motorsports clients in IndyCar, NASCAR, ARCA and SRX.