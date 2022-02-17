2022 February 17 10:01

Yevgeny Savkin appointed as General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex

Image source: PORT FLEET

Yevgeny Savkin has been appointed General Director of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK), according to the updates of the Uniform State Register of Legal Entities.

This position was previously held by Andrey Sizov, from February 2019. In February 2022 Andrey Sizov took the helm of Baltic Methanol LLC.

As of today, Yevgeny Savkin is General Director of Novyie Kommunalnyie Tehnologii LLC (NKT, port of Ust-Luga) and General Director of PORT FLEET CJSC.

Primorsk Universal Loading Complex (Primorsky UPK) project foresees the construction of a terminal in the port of Primorsk (Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region) with total annual capacity of 70 million tonnes including 25 million tonnes of coal, 7 million tonnes of mineral fertilizers, 3 million TEUs, 2 million tonnes of general cargo, 6 million tonnes of grain. The terminal is to be able to handle vessels of up to 200,000 tonnes in deadweight and draft of up to 16 meters. Under the project, there will be built a storage logistic center covering the area of about 50 hectares. Investments into the project are estimated at RUB 170 billion. The project is to be implemented by a private investor.