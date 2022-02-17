-
2022 February 17 09:20
Crude oil prices go down on possible growth of supply
Oil prices rose by 0.94%-0.97%
As of 17 February 2022, 07:56 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.94% lower at $93.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.97% to $92.75 a barrel.
Crude oil prices are decreasing the supply growth prospects.
2022 February 17
2022 February 16
2022 February 15
|18:47
|CMA CGM announces Overweight Surcharge from North Europe to the Indian Subcontinent
|18:17
|Klaveness Digital signs maritime supply chain transformation contract with SIMEC Mining