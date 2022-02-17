2022 February 17 09:20

Crude oil prices go down on possible growth of supply

Oil prices rose by 0.94%-0.97%

As of 17 February 2022, 07:56 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for April settlement were trading 0.94% lower at $93.92 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for March delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell by 0.97% to $92.75 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are decreasing the supply growth prospects.