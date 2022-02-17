2022 February 17 09:08

ABP signs new 5-year lease with Pets Choice at the Port of Cardiff

ABP has signed a new 5-year lease and shipping agreement with Pets Choice Limited (Pets Choice) at Cardiff, anchoring a port-centric manufacturing operation in the port, according to the company's release.

Pets Choice is a national supplier of pet products and has recently taken over the renowned Bob Martin brand. The property is a 125,000 sq. ft. dry bulk terminal on 7.8 acres and will be used to service the company’s cat litter operation. Located on Queen Alexandra Dock, the site will import raw material for processing and distribution to a wide range of national retailers. ABP will be providing stevedoring for vessel discharge operations and delivery into the store.

As part of its ongoing commitment to port-centric manufacturing, ABP has recently launched a tranche of 14 sites encompassing more than 1,000 acres of development land which can support the UK’s supply chain, manufacturing, and renewable energy sectors, and include opportunities at Cardiff, Newport and Port Talbot.