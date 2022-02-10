2022 February 10 17:36

Saudi seaports achieve 5.3% growth in general cargo by handling 25 million tons in January 2022

Saudi Arabia's seaports recorded a 5.3% increase in the volume of general cargo handled during January 2022, compared to the same period last year, reaching about 25 million tons. The total food shipments amounted to more than 2 million in January, representing an increase of 2.06% compared to the same period last year, according to MAWANI's release.

The statistical figures for January 2022 issued by MAWANI also showed an increase in several other operational indicators of Saudi ports, including a 48.28% growth in passenger volume, with the total number reaching 88,000. The livestock cargo increased 7.36% and numbered more than 126,000 heads.

Affected by the international supply and demand market in January, the ports recorded a decline of 7.22% in the volume of containers handled, with the total number at 819,198, besides a decline of 2.41% in transshipment containers. Similarly, both the volume of cars handled, and the number of vessels received by the ports decreased by 6.26% and 4.17%, respectively.

MAWANI stressed the importance of renewed efforts to achieve a qualitative leap in maritime transport across the seaports in line with its strategic goals and programs that aim to develop a sustainable and prosperous maritime sector in Saudi Arabia. The Authority's short- and long-term strategies also seek to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a global logistics center besides enabling it to achieve its ambitious economic and social goals.