2022 February 10 15:13

Eastern Pacific Shipping announces investment in nine maritime startups

Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has committed to using a green and technology-driven approach to change the maritime industry, according to the company's release. Doing this means sourcing, funding, and nurturing the next generation of maritime entrepreneurs whose vision and abilities can carry the industry forward. In 2019, EPS partnered with Techstars to create the Eastern Pacific Accelerator, a mentorship-based programme that has invested in 18 maritime startups to date.

Today, EPS announces it has invested in an additional seven startups through its partnership with Techstars and another two startups outside of the programme.

Like the previous two years, the Eastern Pacific Accelerator attracted hundreds of applicants from across the world. All applicants went through a rigorous and proven evaluation process that resulted in seven founders accepting an invitation to join the accelerator along with receiving a financial investment. EPS also invested in two other startups outside its traditional accelerator this year. All nine companies will benefit from the decades of experience within the EPS organisation, including access to mentors, industry experts, potential customers, and additional funding opportunities.

The seven startups that are part of the EPS and Techstars partnership aim to share their progress during a virtual Demo Day on Feb 17th.