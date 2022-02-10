2022 February 10 14:43

Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels

Erik Thun Group has ordered two new dry cargo vessels from Scheepsverf Ferus Smit B.V in the Netherlands, with the intention to replace some of the existing vessels with the ordered new-buildings, according to the company's release.

The new vessels are a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels. They are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations. Reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of our trademarks. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection.