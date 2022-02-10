  • Home
  • News
  • Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 February 10 11:37

    Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY

    Last year, the Baku International Trade Sea Port CJSC (Port of Baku) has demonstrated following growth of its performance: total throughput grew by 14,6%; dry cargo handling by 66%; and, container transportation by 11,6%. This has exceeded the forecasts and amounted to 104% of the forecasted volume, says Port of Baku.

    The observed increase of cargo volume, including growth of containerized cargo   can be regarded as a bolstering of transit capabilities of Azerbaijan, and along the corridors crossing Azerbaijan connecting it into the international logistics.

    As an important chain in the Transcaspian International Transportation Route, the Port’s total handling volume has reached 5,6 million tons, which is 14,6% more than that of 2020. Over 5,1 million tons or 92,7% out of total handling volume is transit cargo. This indicator is the result of interest to the international transportation corridors going through Azerbaijan.

    During the reporting period, one of the biggest growth indicators is in the area of dry cargo handling. The total volume of general cargo handling was 711 thousand tons at the Port of Baku in 2020, and it has increased by 66% in 2021 exceeding 1.18 mln tons (infographics 2).

    As compared to 2020, there was a growth of 11,6% in 2021 in container handling reaching 45,025 TEUs .

    Another importance case of growth is observed in the volume of crude oil and oil products handling at the Dubandi Oil Terminal. In 2021, the volume of crude oil and oil products handling has increased by 2,3 times in comparison with 2020 and exceeded 1.1 million tons.

    It should be noted that ongoing limitations imposed on borders due to the COVID 19 pandemics in 2021 have brought some supply chain disruptions along international transportation routes. Thus, during the reporting period, there was a decrease of 8.8% in transportation of long-haul trucks. 39,341 (TIR) trucks were transported via the Port of Baku and 23,476 (59,5%) vehicles out of that number were bound for Baku-Turkmenbashy-Baku, and 15,955 (40,5%) – Baku – Kuryk – Baku.

    At the same time, 18.7% contraction is observed in railroad cars handling in the Ferry Terminal. Last year, the number of railroad cars transported via the Port of Baku was equal to 30,426 and 20,867 out of that number were bound for Baku-Turkmenbashy-Baku (68,6%), 9,559 railroad cars were bound for Baku-Kuryk/Aktau-Baku (31,4%). It should be noted that Although A decline is observed in transportation of long-haul trucks (TIR) in 2021, compared with the year of 2020, it grew by 17% in comparison with 2019. Despite some decrease in percentage in the areas mentioned above, overall, total handling volume has increased.

    In general, results obtained at the Port of Baku have been positive in the year of 2021 exceeding the forecasts by 4% set previously for last year. The growth of handling volume at the Port of Baku is linked to the rise of non-oil GDP of Azerbaijan, and it contributes to the capabilities of Azerbaijan as trans-logistics hub in the region.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Baku  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 February 10

17:36 Saudi seaports achieve 5.3% growth in general cargo by handling 25 million tons in January 2022
17:26 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, Scandinavia, Poland & Baltic to Central America & the Caribbean
16:55 ZIM announces new chartering agreement for thirteen vessels
16:34 Furetank secures biogas supply as step towards fossil-free shipping
16:09 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Arktika escorts a convoy of ships to the port of Pevek
15:13 Eastern Pacific Shipping announces investment in nine maritime startups
14:43 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
14:20 Stevedoring strike threat withdrawn in Finland
14:03 The Wight Shipyard announces merger with multinational shipbuilder OCEA
13:32 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 06, 2022
13:23 TotalEnergies withdraws from the North Platte Deep Water Project
12:42 States urged to accept treaty amendments to expand IMO Council
12:19 APM Terminals now operates with the most advanced TOS in the port of Valencia
11:37 Throughput of Baku International Trade Sea Port in 2021 grew by 14.6% YoY
10:56 Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka
10:34 MABUX: Bunker prices may increase on Feb 10
10:30 PrimeServ retrofits greenest-ever SCR System for German cruise ship
10:15 MOL Group bunkering vessel successfully operates using biodiesel fuel
09:55 Baltic Dry Index as of February 9
09:51 Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables
09:39 Registration is underway for 5th Hydraulic Engineering and Dredging Congress
09:18 Crude oil prices continue rising

2022 February 9

18:32 Intersea Maritime joins Baumarine by MaruKlav
18:07 Tanker Timofey Guzhenko participated in Barents Sea rescue
17:45 CMA CGM announces PSS for cargo from North Europe, UK, Scandinavia, Poland, Portugal & North Spain to Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Colombia (Pacific coast) & Mexico (Pacific coast)
17:03 International Chamber of Shipping announces maritime decarbonisation summit
16:56 Egypt reviews international offers to establish green hydrogen projects in SCZone
16:30 MOL signs charter contract for a newbuilding ice-breaking tanker to serve Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project
16:24 Throughput of Taganrog port in January 2022 fell by 28% Y-o-Y
16:11 Keppel secures contracts worth around S$250 million from repeat customers
16:00 TransContainer increased container handling at its largest terminals in 2021
15:36 Net profit of A.P. Møller - Mærsk for 2021 surged 6.2 times to $18 billion
15:13 Maritime authorities of Singapore and Indonesia sign MoU
14:55 RF Government’s allocations for modernization of R/V Peotr Kotsov exceeded RUB 470 million
14:23 P&O Ferries introduces Free Digital ‘Travel Wallet’ to help freight customers overcome Brexit complexities
14:03 STQ brings two more vessels under Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreements
13:48 Throughput of port Riga (Latvia) in January 2022 rose by 10.5%
13:26 Shell and GTT join forces to accelerate the development and innovation of Liquid Hydrogen technologies
12:12 Erik Thun orders new generation of dry cargo vessels
11:12 ABS сertifies Caterpillar’s Engine Health Analytics
10:24 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Feb 09
10:20 Port of Antwerp deploys drones to detect floating debris
10:09 Maersk vessels live feed meteorologists around the globe with weather data
09:30 Inaugural LNG bunkering for world’s first dual-fuel LNG Newcastlemax
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of February 8
09:14 Crude oil prices rise on reduction of reserves

2022 February 8

18:42 Maersk awarded Ocean Carrier Partner of the Year and Intl. Logistics Partner of the Year by The Home Depot
18:14 DP World reports volume growth of 9.4% in 2021
18:01 Leningrad Region authorities got no initiatives from Belarus on construction of port facilities this year
17:03 MOL announces delivery of wood chip carrier "Stellar Symphony"
16:59 Damen Maaskant delivers Beam Trawler Avanti to Belgian fishing fleet
16:22 Mexican terminal operator orders Konecranes Gottwald Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane
15:58 Port of Helsinki throughput in January 2022 rose by 1.7% YoY
15:34 Hydrographic Company opens Center of Engineering Expertise in Saint-Petersburg
15:12 MOL and PETRONAS sign MoU on liquefied CO2 transportation for CCUS
14:43 Unifeeder has bunkered its first truly sustainable 100% biofuel from VARO Energy in the Port of Rotterdam
14:25 Eneti announces a new contract award for Seajacks
13:41 Damen’s second Marine Aggregate Dredger 3500 enters service
13:36 Revolutionary Damen Fast Crew Supplier 7011 begins final commissioning
13:34 Rosatomflot to create Unified Platform of NSR Digital Services