2022 February 10 10:56

Valery Yemets appointed as General Director of Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka

The decision was made by the Federal Agency for State Property Management

Image source: Fenix LLC

Fenix LLC, owner and operator of MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg), announces the appointment of Valery Yemets as new General Director of Fenix LLC.The decision was made by the Federal Agency for State Property Management acting in the name of the Russian Federation, sole shareholder of Fenix LLC.According to the statement, personnel changes are aimed at strengthening of the company’s position in the transport industry of the Russian Federation, correlation with the plans on development of sea/railway/road transport of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, practical interaction of market players, addressing of social and economic tasks in the region.Valery Yemets is a graduate of Nikolayev Shipbuilding Institute and Foreign Trade Academy. He used to work for the USSR Marine Ministry at positions related to organization of cargo transportation. Many years of Valery Yemets’ career are associated with transport logistics.MSCC Bronka (Multipurpose Sea Cargo Complex Bronka) owned and operated by Fenix LLC is the only deep-water terminal in Big Port of St. Petersburg able to accommodate vessels of up to 347 meters in length, up to 50 meters in width and up to 13 meters in draft. Operational from December 2015, the terminal specializes in handling of containers, Ro-Ro and general cargo.

As of today, MSCC Bronka is able to handle about 1.9 million TEUs and over 260,000 units of vehicles and special equipment per year.