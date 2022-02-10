2022 February 10 09:51

Forth Ports acquires OM Heavy Lift to offer full service package for offshore renewables

Forth Ports Limited (“Forth Ports”) and OM Heavy Lift (“OMHL”) announce Forth Ports’ acquisition of OMHL, according to the company's release.

This acquisition further enhances Forth Ports’ ability to offer an attractive, full-service package for offshore renewables projects, providing marine services; quayside infrastructure and land; and now, with OMHL, heavy lift plant and logistics solutions.

OMHL is a well-established, professional project engineering company that has worked closely with Forth Ports on a number of large-scale projects in the renewables and decommissioning sectors. Based in Dundee, OMHL’s wide range of experience and unrivalled fleet of specialist heavy lift plant – including the UK’s largest permanent quayside crane – will work across Forth Ports’ Scottish operations, including the ports of Leith, Grangemouth, Rosyth and Dundee.

OMHL will continue to be led by Managing Director, Alex Fyfe, who will work directly with David Webster, as the newly appointed Director of Energy for Forth Ports.