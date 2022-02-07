2022 February 7 15:57

LUGAPORT terminal to welcome first railcars in June 2022

Image source: Novotrans

LUGAPORT terminal is expected to welcome the first railcars in June 2022, press center of Novotrans Group cites Vyacheslav Petrenko, Deputy General Director of the managing company, as saying at the meeting of RSPP on transport and transport poicy.



Phase I of the terminal with a capacity of 8 million tonnes per year is to be put into operation in December 2022.



"Novotrans" holding is currently working on signing both framework and binding agreements with potential willing to import or export cargoes via LUGAPORT terminal. We are making a complete package of orders needed to load the terminal”, said Vyacheslav Petrenko.



As part of the implementation of the LUGAPORT investment project by the "Novotrans" company group, complexes for transshipment of bulk, general, grain and food cargo with a total capacity of 24.3 million tons per year are being created. The commissioning of the LUGAPORT universal terminal will be carried out in stages: the first stage is planned to be completed at the end of 2022, the second – at the end of 2023, the third – in the first quarter of 2024. The railway development of the terminal will provide the possibility of receiving up to 1100 cars per day. In order to protect the environment, the complex for transshipment of bulk and general cargo will be equipped with modern dust suppression systems and protective screens that exclude the removal of dust into the external environment.

The terminal will handle vessels of the Panamax, New-Panamax, Baby-Capesize classes.



Related links:

Novotrans starts dredging works at LUGAPORT terminal>>>>