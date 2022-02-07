2022 February 7 10:17

IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

Shipping and logistics, ports and hydraulic engineering facilities, shipbuilding



Shipping and logistics

Russia gets less dependent on foreign ports although the country is still dependent in some segments.

Oil throughput volumes are growing: Transneft increased its exports by 27.2% in January 2022.



Railway traffic continues growing. In January 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 104.1 million tonnes of cargo, up 3%, year-on-year. FESCO Transportation Group launched a new regular marine container service Japan Trans-Siberian Line 2. Operation of the line is provided by container vessel FESCO Yanina.



Container freight rates for long-term contracts fell by 3.6%.



On 1 February 2022, Lithuanian Railways (Lietuvos gelezinkeliai, LTG) terminated the contract with Belaruskali JSC on transportation of Belaruskali cargo. In that respect, Russian President's spokesperson confirmed talks on transit of Belarus’ fertilisers via Russian ports.



The Northern Delivery logistics can be changed with cargoes to be transported via Saint-Petersburg.



Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities



Sergey Pylin appointed as General Director of FSUE Rosmorport.



Gazprombank said it would provide the first tranche of RUB 2.25 billion to Multifunctional Cargo Area LLC co-owned by Saint-Petersburg businessman Mikhail Skigin for construction of a multifunctional cargo complex in the Sakhalin Region. Designing of new port complex has commenced.

Vostochny Port is set to increase its throughput capacity to 70 million tonnes. Port Vanino JSC is upgrading its port facilities to boost container handling to 90,000 TEU. In 2022, an additional berth will be involved.

Meanwhile, Rosmorport curtailed its development programme.



The number of Sponsors supporting the 5th Dredging Congress is increasing with Tazmar Maritime.



Shipbuilding



Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex (Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory) started steel cutting for yet another ship in the series of ARC7 LNG carriers ordered for the Arctic LNG 2 project.



Bunkering

In January 2022, sales of bunker fuel at the port of Vladivostok and its offshore terminals totaled over 58,600 tonnes, down 8%, year-on-year.