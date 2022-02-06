2022 February 6 15:31

Solstad announces new contract awards for its CSVs

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 400 million



Solstad Offshore ASA (“Solstad”) says it has been awarded multiple contracts involving several of its subsea vessels (CSV).



The contracts have a combined firm utilization of 640 days, with additional options thereafter, on projects in the North Sea, Brazil and West Africa.



The contracts, that have a combined value of approximately NOK 400 million, including additional services, will be executed during 2022 by Solstads CSVs Normand Maximus, Normand Frontier, Normand Pioneer and Normand Navigator.



The marked for subsea construction vessel continue to improve with strong demand from both renewable energy and oil & gas activity.