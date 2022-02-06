2022 February 6 13:32

DOF Subsea secures Esso Australia contract

DOF Subsea says it has been awarded a long-term contract to provide a Multi-Purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV) to Esso Australia Pty Ltd.



DOF Subsea Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of DOF Subsea AS, has signed a three-year firm plus 2 x 1 year options contract to provide an MPSV to Esso Australia Pty Ltd.



Preparatory support services associated with the contract are underway with delivery of the vessel to follow later in 2022.



Mons S. Aase, CEO DOF ASA comments: "This is our second long term contract with Esso in Australia and a very important win for us. The award builds on the successful marine services we have delivered to Esso Australia over the last two years, our reputation as a trusted partner and is another step in our strategy to grow our fleet in the APAC region. We look forward to working with Esso Australia to deliver safe and efficient world class marine services".