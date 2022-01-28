2022 January 28 17:56

Finnlines upgrades its Finland–Sweden route

Finnlines introduces a larger vessel to operate between Finland and Sweden and upgrades services to cargo carriers and private passengers, according to the company's release. The Star class ro-pax vessels Finnswan and Europalink will jointly start on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route, departing today in the evening from both Naantali and Kapellskär.



The ro-pax vessels Finnswan and Europalink will start on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route under the Finnish flag on Thursday 27 January. The successful Finnlines’ route is one of the vital maritime links for Finland’s security of supply.

The cargo capacity will increase by 1,200 lane meters and passenger capacity by over 100 up to 554. In addition to a significant increase in capacity, the refurbishment of public areas will further increase travel comfort and onboard services as well as a stronger commitment to the freight industry to meet their needs at any time of the year.

Europalink have joined the sister vessel Finnswan which has been operating on the route since 2018. The entry of Europalink means that both morning and evening departures offer the same capacity and a uniform service concept and facilities for all customers.

Finnfellow will move from Naantali to the Malmö–Travemünde route. Finnlines thanks Finnfellow and its crew for their excellent work during the past years.

Finnlines specialises in freight transport and the extensive line network provides Finland’s export industry with a regular and reliable way into the European market, while ensuring imports of goods that are important for security of supply. With the introduction of Europalink, Finnlines consolidates its position as the main maritime service provider between Finland and Sweden.



