2022 January 17 09:30

Crude oil market sees moderate increase of prices

Oil prices rose by 0.05%-0.18%

As of 17 January 2022, 07:50 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for March settlement were trading 0.05% higher at $86.1 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange climbed by 0.18% to $83.44 a barrel.



Crude oil prices are rising driven by the demand growth.