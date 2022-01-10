2022 January 10 15:25

Russian Railways imposed 17 restrictions on loading of coal bound for certain sea terminals and tank farms

Image source: Russian Railways

Russian Railways says it had to impose 17 restrictions on loading of coal bound for certain sea terminals and tank farms in January. According to Russian Railways, a 3.8-pct growth of loading of cargo bound for ports was registered in the first days of 2022. However not all sea terminals were prepared for that growth. Average unloading at sea terminals makes only 58% of their handling capacity.

“Among the causes are failures of handling equipment, unpreparedness for handling of frozen cargo, storage congestion due to delay of ships. Hence the congestion of railcars at the port stations”, said Russian Railways adding that some terminals have reduced the scope of handling by almost a half due to a grab discharge of frozen coal.

