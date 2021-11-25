2021 November 25 11:06

Third Finnlines hybrid ro-ro launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Finneco III, the third hybrid ro-ro vessel in a series, was launched in China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Jiangsu) in China on 22 November 2021, according to the company's release.

The Finneco series vessels will be 238m long with a cargo capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Compared to the company’s largest ro-ro vessels today, cargo capacity increases by nearly 40%.

When entering the Finnlines traffic, the new vessels will reduce environmental impact of the fleet and improve energy efficiency. Lithium-ion battery systems will allow zero-emission port visits and low-emission two-stroke engines, emission abatement systems, solar panels and an innovative air lubrication system will cut emissions further.

Finnlines’ €500 million Newbuilding Programme includes three hybrid ro-ro vessels and two eco-sustainable Superstar ro-pax vessels. The hybrid ro-ro vessels will start in Finnlines’ Baltic, North Sea and Biscay traffic in 2022 and Superstar ro-pax vessels in the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in 2023.



