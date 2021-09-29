2021 September 29 11:43

RUB 560 million to be allocated for operation of NSR coastal line in 2022

Image source: Atomflot NSR coastal line operation

In 2022, Rosatom plans up to three voyages of containership Sevmorput on the Northern Sea Route’s coastal line between Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok, Maksim Kulinko, Deputy Head of Rosatom’s Northern Sea Route Directorate, said in his interview with IAA PortNews.



“RUB 560 million has been allocated to finance this project in 2022”, Maksim Kulinko told PortNews-TV.



By 2030, Rosatom expects the coastal line to carry about 10 million tonnes of cargo annually.



Maksim Kulinko also shared his opinion on what cargoes will make the bulk of the NSR cargo flow in the coming years, on new cargo generation projects which are to form the basis of the export traffic on the Northern Sea Route and on new sea ways of the Eurasia.