2021 September 21 17:37

AD Ports Group and the General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperation and investments

AD Ports Group, the leading global driver of trade and logistics, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) to promote increased cooperation between the two organisations within the fields of transportation and maritime, according to the company's release.

Set for an initial period of 12 months with a clause for automatic renewal, the MoU will see the exchange of expertise and best practices by both organisations. Additionally, AD Ports Group will conduct feasibility studies on the management and operation of the General Company for Ports of Iraq’s ports and economic zones and other infrastructure, while also exploring potential investment opportunities.

As part of its scope, AD Ports Group will also develop national infrastructure, such as roads and rail networks, which will connect Al Faw Ports in Iraq with markets in Jordan and Turkey, while simultaneously financing the feasibility studies stated in the MoU.