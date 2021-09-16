2021 September 16 10:21

Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy sees great interest in the Norwegian continental shelf

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has received applications from 31 companies in connection with the announcement of APA 2021.

- I am happy that the oil companies still see good opportunities on the Norwegian shelf. Exploration is important for maintaining activity and good resource management, and lays the foundation for value creation and safe jobs throughout the country, says Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru.

Allocation in predefined areas (APA) is the annual licensing round for the best-known exploration areas on the Norwegian shelf. It comprises the majority of the available exploration areas.

By the application deadline of 8 September, the Ministry had received applications from a total of 31 different companies. The Ministry does not publish the total number of applications because of competitive considerations.

The APA area is being expanded as geological knowledge in areas on the Norwegian shelf increases. In this year's licensing round, the predefined area was expanded in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea.

APA 2021 was announced on 9 June 2021. The aim is to grant new production licenses in the announced areas at the beginning of 2022.

Full announcement text, updated map of announced blocks, HSE, environmental and fisheries conditions and further information is available on the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's website.

Allocation in predefined areas (APA) was introduced in 2003 to facilitate timely exploration of the most geologically known parts of the shelf. In these areas, the expected discovery size decreases. There is a large-scale search for smaller discoveries that cannot justify an independent development, but can be profitable in connection with other discoveries and/or can use existing or planned infrastructure.

That is why it is important with timely exploration of these areas. Predictability about which areas it is possible to apply for in APA.rounds, and regular replenishment of new area is important to achieve effective exploration. APA rounds are therefore conducted annually.

Upon announcement, an assessment is made of whether the area covered by the APA area will be expanded. Professional assessments decide whether new areas are to be added to the APA area. The area expands as new areas are explored.

The petroleum activities in Norway take place under strict requirements for health, safety and the environment and the protection of the external environment. Great emphasis is placed on ensuring good coexistence with other industries.

List of companies that have applied:

Aker BP ASA

A / S Norske Shell

Chrysaor Norge AS

Concedo ASA

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS

DNO Norge AS

Equinor Energy AS

Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS

INEOS E&P Norge AS

KUFPEC Norway AS

Lime Petroleum AS

Longboat Energy Norge AS

Lotos Exploration & Production Norge AS

Lundin Energy Norway AS

M Vest Energy AS

Neptune Energy Norge AS

OKEA ASA

OMV (Norway) AS

ONE Dyas Norge AS

Pandion Energy AS

Petrolia NOCO AS

PGNiG Upstream Norway AS

RN Nordic Oil AS

Source Energy AS

Spirit Energy Norge AS

Suncor Energy Norge AS

Sval Energi AS

TotalEnergies EP Norge AS

Vår Energi AS

Wellesley Petroleum AS

Wintershall Dea Norge AS



