2021 September 4 11:13

Solstad Offshore wins multiple PSV contracts in West Africa

Solstad Offshore ASA is pleased to announce multiple new medium-term contracts in West Africa.



Letter of Agreements have been signed with key clients for 7 PSVs, all with commencement Q4 2021 / Q1 2022. The total firm duration of the contracts is approximately 1,000 vessel days with options to extend the contracts further.