2021 September 2 12:54

Vostochny Port starts handling containers

UMMC will continue to invest in container business



Vostochny Port JSC (a company of Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company, UMMC) has started handling containers, IAA PortNews correspondent cited Irina Olkhovskaya, UMMC Director for Port and Rail Projects, as saying at Eastern Economic Forum.



“Vostochny Port JSC is already a component of the containerization process. Our multipurpose is already engaged in handling of containers and we are set to develop and to invest in this business. We see the future in it”, she said.



When speaking about the railways, Irina Olkhovskaya emphasized the significance of all types of cargo.



“It is crucial for our country to have a transit potential for working with containerized cargo. And we are already involved”, said the top manager of UMMC.



Press center of Vostochny Port JSC told IAA PortNews about implementation of a three-phase investment project on creation of a container terminal at the premises of Vostochny Port’s Universal Production and Handling Facility (PPK-1). It is planned to handle up to 116,800 TEU per year.



Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) operates Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling. Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2020, it handled 26.85 million tonnes of cargo.

The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.