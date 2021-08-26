2021 August 26 11:02

DNV updates standard for floating wind turbine structures to allow for cost reduction and optimization

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, has updated the DNV-ST-0119 standard for floating wind turbine structures. The updated standard includes numerous technical improvements that allow the industry to further optimize floating wind turbine structures while maintaining a sufficient level of safety, according to the company's release.

The main change is a completely revised section on floating stability. In addition, various clarifications and updates have been implemented throughout the standard. The improvements are based on industry feedback as well as DNV’s own gap analyses and experience from projects.

DNV has taken a leading position on developing requirements for floating wind turbine structures. Inspired by the first full-scale turbine, Hywind Demo, DNV issued its first guideline in 2009. This was later developed into a full-fledged standard in collaboration with ten partners and issued in 2013. Building on experience from prototypes, research projects and the world’s first floating wind farm, Hywind Scotland, a new update was issued in 2018. The latest version of the standard, DNV-ST-0119, concentrates on clarifying certain issues and making the floating stability requirements more suited for floating wind.

Both the service specification for certification of floating wind turbines, DNVGL-SE-0422 from 2018, which covers the development stages of floating wind concept towards farm deployment, and the 2020 published class rules, DNVGL-RU-OU-0512, refer to the standard for technical requirements.



