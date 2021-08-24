  The version for the print
    Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 7M’2021 fell by 5% Y-o-Y

    Container handling demonstrates stable growth

    In January-July 2021, the port of handled 5,937,500 tonnes of cargo, down 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    In the reported period, handling of dry bulk cargo dropped by 23% to 559,200 tonnes including 216,000 tonnes of coal (-16%) and 319,500 tonnes of other cargoes (-28%).

    Handling of dry loose cargo declined by 4% to 1,997,400 tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 12% to 729,000 tonnes, handling of timber increased by 14% to 29,300 tonnes.

    The port also handled 591,200 cargo carried by ferries (-9%) and 871,600 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-41%) including 245,000 tonnes of oil products (-66%), 262,800 tonnes of crude oil (-21%), 332,600 tonnes of food cargo (-13%) and 31,200 tonnes of chemicals (-22%).

    The port’s container throughput surged by 77% to 244,509 TEUs.

    In 2020, the port of Kaliningrad handled 10.43 million tonnes, down 6%, year-on-year

    The Port of Kaliningrad is Russia’s only non-freezing port on the Baltic Sea.

2021 August 24

