2021 July 27 12:12

IADC reveals the fifteen nominations in the running for the IADC Safety Awards 2021

IADC says it is proud to announce fifteen nominations in the running to receive one of the two Safety Awards 2021. IADC will announce two nominations every week, starting from 19 July, 2021. The winner will be announced on 16 September 2021.

As of 2021, two safety awards will be given: one to a dredging company and a second will be granted to a supply chain organisation active in the dredging industry. This concerns subcontractors and suppliers of goods and services.

The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) is the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry.