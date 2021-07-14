2021 July 14 14:13

Olympic Subsea to deploy Vessel Insight across its fleet

Kongsberg Digital has announced that Olympic Subsea, one of the world’s leading operators in the subsea and renewable energy markets, will be installing Vessel Insight across its entire fleet as a means of accessing, collecting and consolidating a full range of mission-critical data, according to the company's release.



With its stated aim of becoming the most specialized and best-performing partner in the blue energy sector, Olympic Subsea’s fleet-wide upgrade to Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight data infrastructure service will enable the company to continue the digitalization journey which began with its implementation of KDI’s Vessel Performance solution for energy usage and operational monitoring. The first vessel in the fleet to deploy the complete KDI rollout will be Olympic Artemis.

With the new Vessel Insight installation, Olympic Subsea plans to collect all essential data points from its vessels in order to extract the full potential from data-driven missions. With complete access to all contextualized data across its entire fleet, the company will come even closer to realizing its goal of operating the most modern, flexible and fit-for-purpose vessels in the field of subsea and renewable operations.

The Vessel Insight delivery will commence in August 2021.