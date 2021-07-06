2021 July 6 11:31

OSD-IMT completes new FLNG supporting MPV 4600 design for Smit Lamnalco

The ship design & marine consultancy firm OSD-IMT recently completed the design of a new multipurpose vessel for operator Smit Lamnalco. The design contract for the MPV 4600 was signed with Turkey based Uzmar Shipyards, OSD-IMT said in its news release.



The design features a large working deck area of 185m² which, in combination with an offshore rated crane of 6.5 ton@18.5 m, offers a wide range of functionalities. The DP2 vessel will be equipped for deck-cargo runs, towing operations, diving support, facilitating ROV operations and transferring crew and pilots. It will be able to perform standby and rescue tasks, emergency towing, firefighting and dispersant spraying operations and shall be fitted for oil recovery operations.



The MPV 4600 offers spacious accommodation for 20 persons and is designed with great attention to crew comfort; Its forward hull shape has a deep forefoot with fine waterline entry angles to prevent slamming in head sea conditions. The hull-integrated sponsoons, a large skeg and a roll reduction tank reduce rolling motions in beam sea conditions.



The multipurpose vessel will be equipped with two main engines, each delivering 2900kW at 1000 rpm to 3.0m CPP azimuth thrusters, allowing for a free running speed of 13.5 knots. An e-motor connected to a Power Take In on one of the main thrusters adds to fuel efficiency when the vessel is in stand-by mode.The overall configuration allows for the ship to be operational and remain offshore for up to 40 days.



The IMO Tier III prepared MPV 4600 for Smit Lamnalco is scheduled for delivery in March 2022. Construction is underway in Turkey.

OSD-IMT sales manager Wijtze van der Leij: “We are proud of the fact that Smit Lamnalco chose our design for this special project. We enjoy working with Uzmar Shipyards on the MPV 4600 and look forward to future projects with both ship owner and shipyard.



OSD-IMT has a significant track record in the offshore support vessel market and this contract confirms our solid position. Given our extensive experience in the design of MPVs, we are confident that this vessel will become a valuable asset providing efficient and reliable services.”