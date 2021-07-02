2021 July 2 09:21

MABUX: Bunker indexes may rise on July 02

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on July 01:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 459.86 (+2.34)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 561.90 (+3.07)

MGO - USD/MT – 652.02 (-0.52)



MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, remain unchanged on July 02 on the level of 669.78 USD/MT. The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 78.78 (591 USD/MT as of July 01). The price difference decreased (minus 9 USD compared to the previous day). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.



As of July 01, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undervalued in all selected ports: from minus $ 18 in Houston (minus $ 18 the day before (t.d.b.)) and minus $ 21 (minus $ 22 t.d.b) in Fujairah to minus $ 32 (minus $ 37 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam and minus $ 43 (minus $ 43 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change was registered in Rotterdam (-$5).



VLSFO, according to MABUX DBP Index, was also underestimated in all selected ports. The undercharging ranged from minus $ 9 in Houston (versus minus $ 8 t.d.b.) and minus $ 25 (minus $ 33 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam to minus $ 46 (minus $44 t.d.b.) in Fujairah and minus $ 46 (minus $ 45 t.d.b.) in Singapore. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: decrease of $ 8.



On July 01, MABUX DBP Index also registered the underpricing of MGO LS in all selected ports, ranging from minus $ 9 (minus $ 8 t.d.b.) in Houston to minus $ 40 (minus $ 52 t.d.b.) in Rotterdam, minus $56 (minus $56 t.d.b.) in Singapore and minus $ 58 (minus $ 59 t.d.b.) in Fujairah. The most significant change of underestimation level was registered in Rotterdam: decrease of $ 12.



We expect bunker prices may increase today. The price for 380 HSFO may rise by 3-5 USD, for VLSFO – by 5-7 USD. The price for MGO may increase by 6-9 USD.



