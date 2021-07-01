2021 July 1 16:00

New IAPH President and Vice President were elected

As the result of Annual General Meeting 2021 by correspondence, Captain Subramaniam Karuppiah, General Manager, Port Klang Port Authority, Malaysia, was elected as the new IAPH President for a two-year term of 2021-2023, IAPH says in a press release.

Consequently, the office of Vice President for Asia, South East and Oceania region became vacant. Mr. Jay Daniel R. Santiago, General Manager, Philippine Ports Authority, Philippines, was duly elected to fill the vacancy.

The other five Vice Presidents were re-elected and remain in office.