2021 June 29 11:00

IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show

th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg.

285 exhibitors from 13 countries took part in IMDS-2021. Among them were 13 foreign companies. 27 official delegations from 25 states participated in the event. Thus, IMDS-2021 featured almost all countries involved in production and operation of marine facilities.

More than a hundred official talks were held with participation of RF Navy Commander, FSMTC officials, representatives of Rosoboronexport, USC and other companies.

