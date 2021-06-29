  The version for the print
  2021 June 29 11:00

    IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show

    
    IAA PortNews has published a photo release about the 10th International Maritime Defence Show (IMDS-2021) held in Saint-Petersburg.

    285 exhibitors from 13 countries took part in IMDS-2021. Among them were 13 foreign companies. 27 official delegations from 25 states participated in the event. Thus, IMDS-2021 featured almost all countries involved in production and operation of marine facilities.

    More than a hundred official talks were held with participation of RF Navy Commander, FSMTC officials, representatives of Rosoboronexport, USC and other companies.

    Photo release is available at the website of IAA PortNews >>>>

2021 June 29

13:19 NTSB holds Board meeting June 29 over sinking of a fishing vessel Scandies Rose
12:53 Glavgosexpertiza approves construction of NOVATEK’s tank farm at Ust-Luga seaport
12:28 USCG rescues 4 from boat 30 miles west of Cedar Key
12:01 Onezhsky Shipyard starts building fifth crab catching ship for Russian Crab Group
11:34 Seaspan announces newbuild order for six 15,000 TEU containerships
11:18 Stena RoRo has delivered the world's largest civilian hospital vessel, the Global Mercy™ for Mercy Ships
11:00 IAA PortNews offers photo release on 10th International Maritime Defence Show
10:47 British Ports Association joins global ports sustainability programme
10:27 North P&I Club office move demonstrates ongoing commitment to future growth in Asia
09:32 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:26 MABUX: bunker indexes may decline on June 29
09:15 Baltic Dry Index as of June 28

2021 June 28

18:30 Hydrographic Company to be subsidized for providing navigation and hydrographic support on NSR
18:13 Svanehøj to supply high-pressure fuel pump for LPG carriers
17:51 YSA Design captures essence of Florence for Costa Cruises vessel
17:49 The Ever Given release agreement has been reached in principle
17:31 Supporting Indonesian fisheries potential, Pertamina distributes business capital to more than 3,400 MSEs in the fishery sector
17:12 SOCAR Petrofac JV secures new Caspian contract
17:03 MSCC Bronka acquires new system for storing steel coils
16:50 Nevsky Shipyard took part in 10th International Maritime Defence Show
16:29 Short-term LNG truck loading facility launched in Zeebrugge
16:05 Vestas wins 60 MW repowering order in the USA
15:27 Belgian federal minister of energy Tinne Van Der Straeten names ‘Groenewind’ - heralding a new era in offshore wind maintenance
15:04 TGS announces acquisition of three Polarcus 3D multi-client surveys
14:51 Sleipnir breaks records on the Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development project
14:37 Equinor offered production licences in the 25th licensing round
14:09 Seadrill New Finance Limited announces extension of forbearance agreement
13:53 Siemens Gamesa strengthens its leadership position in Spain with the signing of two agreements totaling 85 MW
13:42 AIDA Cruises kicks off cruise season in Hamburg, July 31
13:27 PGS optimizing vessel speed
12:28 The first Swan Hellenic's expedition cruise ship was launched at Helsinki Shipyard
11:51 Carnival Cruise Line to grow fleet by two additional ships by 2023
11:12 MV Werften hosts naming ceremony for new Crystal Cruises' ship in Stralsund
10:51 Russian ports of Azov Sea decreased their throughput by 11% YoY in 5M’21
10:18 Adjustment in MEYER WERFT's order book
10:05 Volume of freight handled in national ports of China in 5M’2021 rose by 15.2% YoY
09:37 MABUX: bunker indexes may slightly increase on June 28
09:30 Oil market starts the week with a downward price correction
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of June 25

2021 June 27

16:08 Seaspan extended current lease terms for 17 containerships with COSCO
14:18 Hapag-Lloyd joins TradeLens platform
13:48 Solstad announces contract award for PSV in UK
12:34 Seaspan announces two 12,000 TEU containership newbuilds
11:03 Hapag-Lloyd places orders with DSME for another six ultra large container vessels

2021 June 26

15:07 BRS, BV and Deltamarine to provide effective ship performance and energy transition solutions for shipowners
14:32 USCG suspends active search for 47 years-old freediver
13:42 Veolia signs contract with BV for technical verifications and certification for all its sites
12:31 Crowley Maritime and UNF to establish Crowley Center for CCTL with $2.5 million gift from Crowley
11:08 ClassNK updates EEXI and CII information following MEPC76

2021 June 25

18:09 International Association of Ports and Harbors welcomes new member from Trinidad and Tobago
17:37 Gazprom to pay RUB 12.55 per share as dividends for 2020
17:15 Five seaports in North-West Europe join forces to cut emissions from berthed vessels
16:53 International Agreement to Prevent Unregulated Fishing in the High Seas of the Central Arctic Ocean enters into force
16:15 The European Federation of Inland Ports backs the European Commission’s roadmaps to navigating the future of European inland waterway transport
15:38 Balakovsky Shipyard launches lead hydrographic boat Yury Babayev for NSR
15:14 Concession for APM Terminals Algeciras extended until 2032
14:46 Yang Ming holds virtual naming ceremony for YM Continuity
14:19 Danish partnership receives support from the Danish EUDP-program for world’s first industrial dynamic green ammonia demonstration plant
13:55 Associated British Ports sees timber volumes double this year at the Port of King’s Lynn
12:39 Rostec’s United Engine Corporation to supply Severnaya Verf with four diesel-gas turbine units